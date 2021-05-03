Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert has a torn hip flexor and will miss a minimum of 3-4 months, general manager Rick Hahn said Monday.
The 23-year-old Robert sustained the injury while beating out an infield single Sunday against the Cleveland Indians. He quickly fell to the ground and needed to be helped off the field.
In 25 games this season, Robert is hitting .316 (30-for-95) with one homer, eight RBIs and four stolen bases. He made his debut in 2020 and hit .233 (47-for-202) with 11 homers, 31 RBIs and nine stolen bases while winning a Golden Glove for his play in center field.
Robert will meet with specialists in the days ahead to determine his treatment plan, which could include surgery.
Hahn offered two other injury updates, noting that outfielder Adam Engel had a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and is at least three weeks out from going on a rehabilitation assignment. Hahn also said right-hander Reynaldo Lopez had surgery to correct an issue with blurred vision and could be back in 2-3 weeks.
The White Sox entered Monday with a 15-12 record, good for second place in the American League Central division behind the Kansas City Royals.
--Field Level Media
