Saturday's game between the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners was suspended in the bottom of the third inning and will resume play Sunday.
The game will resume with the first batter of the bottom of the third and the score tied at 0.
The suspended game will be a nine-inning game but Sunday's scheduled game between Chicago and Seattle will be a seven-inning contest.
Jose Abreu had the only hit of the game -- a second-inning single -- when the game entered a rain delay. Luis Torrens and Taylor Trammell both walked for Seattle in the top of the third.
Lance Lynn and Logan Gilbert were the starting pitchers for the game.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.