A pair of Major League Baseball games were scratched Monday due to inclement weather.

The Cleveland Guardians postponed their series opener against the visiting Chicago White Sox, and the Washington Nationals did the same with their first game against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks and Nationals rescheduled the contest as part of a split doubleheader on Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. ET.

The White Sox and Guardians will now play a split doubleheader on July 12 at 1:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. ET.

--Field Level Media

