The Chicago White Sox and outfielder Adam Engel have agreed to a one-year, $1.375 million contract, avoiding arbitration, the team announced Wednesday.
Engel played in 36 games for the White Sox in 2020 and hit .295 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. He added five doubles and scored 11 runs.
He also started all three games of the American League Wild Card Series against the Oakland Athletics and was 3-for-12 with a double, home run, RBI and run scored.
The White Sox chose Engel, now 29, in the 19th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. In 365 games over four seasons, he has a .222 average with 21 home runs, 88 RBIs and 43 doubles.
--Field Level Media
