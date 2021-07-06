Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal will miss four to six weeks with a torn tendon in his left knee.
The club put Grandal on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled catcher Seby Zavala from Triple-A Charlotte.
Grandal suffered the injury during his at-bat in the sixth inning. Batting right-handed, he spun after checking his swing and dropped to the ground. He was unable to complete the at-bat and was pinch-hit for by Zack Collins, who went in to catch.
Grandal, 32, is hitting .188 with 14 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .388 on-base percentage in 63 games this season. He's in the second year of a four-year, $73 million deal, making him the team's highest-paid player. He's a two-time All-Star.
Zavala, 27, is hitting .178 in 33 games with Charlotte. He made his major-league debut with the White Sox in 2019, going 1-for-12 in five games.
--Field Level Media
