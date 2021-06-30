The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Aaron Bummer and right-hander Evan Marshall on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, while left-hander Jace Fry and right-hander Michael Kopech were added to the active roster.
Bummer's move to the IL is retroactive to Monday with a strained right hamstring, while Marshall has a strained right flexor pronator.
Bummer, 27, was 1-4 with a 3.26 ERA in 32 relief appearances this season and is 3-8 with a 3.02 ERA in 166 relief appearances over five seasons in Chicago.
Marshall, 31, was 0-2 with a 5.60 ERA in 27 appearances and is 10-12 lifetime with a 4.19 ERA in 206 relief appearances over eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians and White Sox.
Fry, 27, was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte where he had a 1.93 ERA in 13 relief appearances. In four major league seasons, all with the White Sox, he has a 4.75 ERA in 156 appearances (one start).
Kopech, 25, last pitched May 26 and has been on the injured list with a strained left hamstring. He had a 1.72 ERA in 14 appearances (three starts) earlier this season. Kopech, who opted out of the 2020 season, is 3-1 with a 2.76 ERA in 18 career appearances (seven starts).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.