The Philadelphia Phillies traded outfielder Adam Haseley to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect McKinley Moore.

The Phillies drafted Haseley, who turns 26 next month, with the eighth overall pick in 2017.

He posted a .264/.322/.373 slash line with five homers, 39 RBIs and 81 strikeouts in 116 games with Philadelphia over the past three seasons.

A left-handed hitter, Haseley gives the White Sox some flexibility alongside right-handed-hitting outfielders Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Adam Engel and Andrew Vaughn.

Moore, 23, was a 14th-round pick by the White Sox in 2019 and has yet to make his major league debut.

He is 4-3 with a 4.43 ERA and 12 saves in 59 relief appearances in the minors. Moore has struck out 91 batters in 63 innings but has not pitched above Class A.

