The Chicago White Sox acquired All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the Cubs on Friday.
The Cubs received second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-hander Codi Heuer in exchange.
The deal came one day after the White Sox acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera from the Cubs in exchange for left-hander Bailey Horn.
The White Sox have their own All-Star closer in Liam Hendriks, however the addition of Kimbrel certainly bolsters a stacked bullpen.
Kimbrel, 33, owns a 2-3 record with 23 saves and a 0.49 ERA in 39 appearances this season. The eight-time All-Star is 33-27 with 371 saves and a 2.07 ERA in 622 career relief appearances with the Atlanta Braves (2010-14), San Diego Padres (2015), Boston Red Sox (2016-18) and Cubs.
"We viewed Craig as the premier relief pitcher available at this trade deadline, and so we knew the cost would be steep in terms of parting with young talent," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a press release. "But we recognize the special opportunity that currently exists and our team, our clubhouse and our fans deserve to know we will do everything we can to reach the postseason and win meaningful games in October."
Madrigal, 24, is batting .305 with two homers and 21 RBIs in 54 games this season. He hasn't played since June 9 and is currently on the 60-day injured list with a torn right hamstring.
He is batting .317 with two homers and 32 RBIs in 83 career games with the White Sox.
Heuer, 25, is 4-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 40 relief appearances in 2021. He is 7-1 with a 3.75 ERA in 61 career appearances with the White Sox.
--Field Level Media
