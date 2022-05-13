Chicago White Sox ace right-hander Lucas Giolitio was placed on the COVID-19 list prior to Friday's game against the New York Yankees.

Giolito wasn't slated to face the Yankees this weekend. He last pitched Tuesday when he gave up one run and six hits over seven innings in a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

The 27-year-old Giolito experienced symptoms earlier this week.

Giolito is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in five starts this season. He has struck out 37 in 26 2/3 innings.

Chicago also activated outfielder Andrew Vaughn (bruised right hand) from the 10-day injured list. Vaughn went 2-for-7 with two homers during a two-game rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte.

Vaughn, 24, is batting .283 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 16 games for the White Sox this season.

--Field Level Media

