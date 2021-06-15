Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal will miss the rest of the season following surgery Tuesday to repair his torn right hamstring.
The team said Madrigal, 23, should be ready in time for spring training in 2022.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Madrigal batted .305 with two homers, 21 RBIs and a league-leading four triples in 54 games this season.
Madrigal made his MLB debut last season and batted .340 with three doubles and 11 RBIs in 29 games.
He had to be helped off the field on June 9 after trying to beat out a grounder in the seventh inning of a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
