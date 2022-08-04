Whit Merrifield says he's vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and will travel with the Blue Jays to Toronto after the team's current road trip.
"For a couple weeks now I've understood this could be a possibility. I'll be in Toronto when the team goes there," Merrifield said Thursday.
When asked directly if he received the vaccine, Merrifield said, "Yep."
To be eligible to play in Toronto, players are required to have one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 14 days prior to traveling.
The Blue Jays' next home game is Friday, Aug. 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.
Merrifield was one of 10 members of the Kansas City Royals placed on the restricted list ahead of team's series in Toronto last month.
The Royals sent Merrifield to the Blue Jays prior to the trade deadline Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Max Castillo and minor league infielder Samad Taylor.
Merrifield, 33, will make his Blue Jays debut on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. He is batting eighth in the lineup and starting in center field.
Thursday's game will be Merrifield's first with another team after spending all seven years of his major league career in Kansas City.
Merrifield is a career .286 hitter despite batting a career-low .240 in 95 games this season. He was an All-Star in 2019 and 2021.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.