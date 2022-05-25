May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka calls out to his team during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) defends Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) talks with guard Duncan Robinson (55) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; The Miami Heat bench looks on during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; The Miami Heat bench looks on during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Juwan Morgan (4) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) shoots over the defense of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Juwan Morgan (4) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics on the court against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Miami. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images/TNS)
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) controls the ball as Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) and guard Duncan Robinson (55) defend during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) and Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) go for a rebound during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) go for a loose ball during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates with the Celtics bench during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) knocks the ball from Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) knocks the ball from Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) brings the ball up court against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) knocks the ball from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) defends Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) brings the ball up court as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) brings the ball up court during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Al Horford (42) during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) defends Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass over the defense of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) guards Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) defends Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to shoot against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) shoots during the first half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) warms up before game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) warms up before game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) during the second half of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and Jayson Tatum added 22 points and 12 rebounds as the visiting Boston Celtics moved one victory away from the NBA Finals by recovering from a lackluster first half to defeat the Miami Heat 93-80 on Wednesday.
Al Horford scored 16 points while Derrick White added 14 as the Celtics picked up the pace after scoring just 37 points over the opening two quarters and took a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
Boston now heads home for Game 6 of the best-of-seven series on Friday with a chance to earn a spot in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.
Bam Adebayo produced 18 points and 10 rebounds and Gabe Vincent added 15 points for the Heat, who lost at home for the second time in the series after going 6-0 in Miami during the opening two rounds of the playoffs. Miami star Jimmy Butler had 13 points on 4-of-18 shooting.
The Heat were not much better than the Celtics in the opening half, taking a 42-37 lead to the locker room. It was the first time a game in the series was within five points at the break. Four of the five games in the series have ended in double-digit victories.
Boston took charge in the third quarter, outscoring Miami 32-16. The Celtics opened their first double-digit lead on a Brown turnaround jumper with eight seconds remaining in the third for a 69-58 advantage.
The Celtics shot 46.5 percent for the game despite hitting just 38.2 percent in the first half. Tatum was just 1-for-9 from the field before halftime, making his lone basket with 8:07 remaining in the second quarter. He finished the night 7-for-20.
Brown did his part by hitting consecutive 3-pointers with less than nine minutes remaining in the game for an 83-60 lead, capping a 24-2 run.
Butler struggled again for the Heat and is now 10-for-40 from the floor over the past three games. Miami played without NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro (groin) for the second consecutive game.
Robert Williams III contributed six points and 10 rebounds for Boston. Duncan Robinson had 11 points for Miami, and P.J. Tucker added seven points and 11 rebounds.
