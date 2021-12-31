Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) moves the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) hangs on the rim after dunking against the Boston Celtics during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) stares at referee Scott Twardoski (52) after he called a foul on Phoenix during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; As he passes Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith (10), Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) cheers at teammate center Robert Williams III (44) after he blocked a shot during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) goes to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith (10) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Emanuel Terry (10) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) plays for the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Emanuel Terry (10) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) points down court towards the referee during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A young fan walks through the seats displaying a free Marcus Smart sign left at the seats for all fans before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith (10) dunks over Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots a free throw against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) dunks against Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (left) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul talk during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on alongside Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith (10) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles amidst Phoenix Suns defenders during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams shouts at an official during the first of the game against the Boston Celtics half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (left) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul talk during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) reacts after making a three point basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) dunks against Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) defends a layup attempt by Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka looks on behind Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jaylen Brown totaled 24 points and 11 rebounds Friday, and Marcus Smart added 24 points and nine boards to lead the Boston Celtics over the visiting Phoenix Suns, 123-108, in a New Year's Eve matinee.
Before the game, the Celtics held a moment of silence to honor late Hall of Fame guard Sam Jones, who died Thursday at the age of 88. Jones won 10 championships in his 12 NBA seasons -- all with Boston -- from 1957 to 1969.
Josh Richardson scored 19 points, Romeo Langford added 16 and Grant Williams 15 to help the Celtics snap their three-game skid.
Also for Boston, Robert Williams III notched his first career triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and he added five blocks.
Devin Booker finished with 22 points to lead Phoenix, which has dropped three of its last four games. Cameron Johnson scored 20, Jalen Smith added a career-high 19 points and Chris Paul had 14 points and eight assists for the Suns.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his third straight game while in the NBA's healthy and safety protocols. Boston's Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom, Aaron Nesmith and Bruno Fernando were also sidelined in COVID protocol.
Phoenix played without star center Deandre Ayton along with Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader in the protocol. Frank Kaminsky remained out with a right knee injury for the Suns.
A back-and-forth first quarter turned in Boston's favor when Richardson's 3-pointer put the hosts up for good at 17-16 with 4:28 left. The Celtics ended the opening period on an 18-4 surge to go up 32-20 after one.
After the Celtics raced to a lead of as many as 30 points in the second quarter, they led 67-41 at halftime.
Phoenix whittled the deficit to 13 at 77-64 after a Mikal Bridges 3-pointer with 6:51 left in the third quarter. The Celtics regrouped to end the period on a 23-13 run to take a 100-77 lead into the fourth.
The Suns made once more push to pull within 11 late but couldn't get any closer.
