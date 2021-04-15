Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder wants a court to provide access to communications sent by fired team president and general manager Bruce Allen, alleging the dispatched executive was the source of negative press during his decade-long tenure.
The court filing in California outlines how Allen had access to all aspects of the team because of a "hands-on role" on a "day-to-day basis" but rarely, if ever, was mentioned in detailed negative stories.
In a parallel filing, Snyder filed another lawsuit in India, against MEAWW. The company ran stories detailing what Snyder said where "unsubstantiated" stories about his personal conduct and links to the late Jeffrey Epstein.
Snyder's legal team drilled into phone records, purportedly from the team facility, to connect Allen to a regional investment banker, John Moag, who was representing the team's minority owners. Those minority shareholders were making plans to sell their stake in the team at the time.
Per court documents, Snyder claimed "In the 6 weeks leading up to the publication of the Defamatory Articles, Allen and Mr. Moag spoke 21 times for 270 minutes, or 4.5 hours."
Snyder and his family have since purchased full control of the franchise.
Allen was fired in 2019.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.