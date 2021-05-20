The Washington Football Team released longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses on Thursday, two days after it became known that the team had given the 30-year-old permission to seek a trade.
Moses started every game for Washington over the past six seasons. He played in eight games (one start) as a rookie after he was selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Virginia.
Washington has remade its tackle spots, recently signing left tackle Charles Leno and picking Samuel Cosmi of Texas in the second round of this year's NFL draft.
The team also released backup tackle Geron Christian, a 2018 third-round pick, on Thursday.
--Field Level Media
