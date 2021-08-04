The Washington Football Team will no longer allow fans to wear Native American-inspired face paint or headdresses at FedEx Field.
The team announced the decision Wednesday. Last year, the club changed its long-time nickname and logo in a move away from Native American imagery, and games during the 2020 season were played without fans in the stands.
A new permanent nickname will be revealed early next year, the club announced recently.
Washington will open the stadium to the public for the first time Friday for an open practice.
The first regular-season game at FedEx Field this year will be Washington's season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12.
