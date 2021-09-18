Kaleb Eleby went 23-of-35 passing for 336 yards and three touchdowns to lead Western Michigan to a 44-41 win at Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Kenny Pickett was 23-of-31 passing for 382 yards and six touchdowns in defeat for Pitt, which scored a big road win last week at Tennessee.
The first half was a display of offensive fireworks, with the teams tied 27-27 at halftime.
Pitt (2-1) opened the scoring with 8:08 left in the first quarter on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Pickett to Jordan Addison.
Western Michigan then scored 20 unanswered points on a 1-yard touchdown run by Sean Tyler with 3:42 left in the first quarter, a 1-yard touchdown run by La'Darius Jefferson with 1:28 to go in the first quarter and a 30-yard touchdown pass from Eleby to Skyy Moore with 12:01 left in the second quarter.
The Panthers answered as Pickett threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Krull with 8:54 remaining in the second quarter and then found Addison for a 23-yard touchdown pass with 7:25 to go in the second to tie the game at 20.
Western Michigan (2-1) regained the lead at 27-20 on a 5-yard touchdown from Eleby to Tyler with 4:17 left in the second, but Pitt tied the game with 1:07 left until halftime on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Pickett to Addison.
The Broncos took a 34-27 lead with 7:31 left in the third quarter on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Eleby to Corey Crooms, but Pitt tied the game at 34 with 5:00 remaining in the third on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Pickett to Krull.
Western Michigan went back up 41-34 with 14:10 remaining in the game on a 3-yard touchdown run by Jefferson.
Western Michigan took a 44-34 lead with 5:37 left on a 29-yard field goal by Parker Sampson, but Pitt closed to within 44-41 on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Pickett to Jaylon Barden with 3:48 left.
--Field Level Media
