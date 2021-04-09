Western Carolina fired football coach Mark Speir after nine seasons on Friday.
The Catamounts were 33-68 on Speir's watch, including a 1-8 record this season.
"After a thorough evaluation of the program, I feel that it is time we move in a different direction," athletic director Alex Gary said in a news release. "We are grateful for Coach Speir's nine years of dedicated service and efforts on behalf of the Catamount football program."
Speir was hired in December 2011 and was under contract through the 2025 season, per the Asheville Citizen Times.
Gary said a national search for a successor will begin immediately.
Speir's teams won seven games three times (2014, 2015 and 2017).
He was an assistant coach at Appalachian State for nine seasons (2003-11) before taking over the FCS program, which competes in the Southern Conference.
--Field Level Media
