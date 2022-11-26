Jaylen Anderson rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead West Virginia to a 24-19 win over Oklahoma State in Saturday's Big 12 regular season finale in Stillwater, Okla.
The Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6) rushed for 250 yards as a team, with Garrett Greene adding a rushing touchdown.
Ollie Gordon ran for 136 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for the Cowboys (7-5, 4-5), who lost for the fourth time in five games.
Oklahoma State played without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders due to a shoulder injury.
West Virginia took a 24-19 lead with 5:59 remaining on a 34-yard field goal by Casey Legg.
The Cowboys then drove to the West Virginia 28 but couldn't convert on a fourth-and-3 and the Mountaineers took over on downs.
Oklahoma State forced a punt and had one more shot starting at its own 46-yard line. Four straight incompletions by Garret Rangel gave the ball back to West Virginia to end the game.
Trailing 10-7 at halftime, West Virginia went 80 yards in six plays on the first drive of the second half and took a 14-10 lead on a 54-yard run by Anderson with 12:45 left in the third quarter.
Anderson then scored from 57 yards out with 9:53 left in the third to give the Mountaineers a 21-10 lead.
OK State made it 21-13 on a 38-yard field goal by Tanner Brown with 5:59 left in the third, and then cut the WVU lead to 21-19 with 24 seconds left in the third on a 23-yard touchdown run by Gordon.
West Virginia opened the scoring, taking a 7-0 lead with 7:11 remaining in the first quarter on Greene's 36-yard touchdown run.
Oklahoma State answered, tying the game on the first play of the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Brennan Presley before taking a 10-7 lead with 14 seconds left until halftime on a 22-yard field goal by Brown.
