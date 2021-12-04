Sorry, an error occurred.
West Virginia led by double digits for most of the game in turning in a 67-51 victory against visiting Radford on Saturday afternoon at Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia (7-1) improved to 5-0 in home games.
Taz Sherman led all scorers with 27 points, and the Mountaineer was the only player from either team to hit double digits. Tai'Reon Joseph and Camron McNeil each scored eight for Radford.
It was a homecoming for first-year Radford coach Darris Nichols, who was a former West Virginia standout and played under current Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins.
Radford (4-5) had a three-game winning streak snapped. This marked the fourth game this season that the Highlanders failed to even reach the 55-point mark.
West Virginia led 42-24 at halftime and had a 27-point lead early in the second half (54-27).
The Mountaineers kept applying the pressure in the second half. When Jalen Bridges hit a 3-pointer, it was 51-27 with just less than 17 minutes remaining.
Turnovers were a key state as West Virginia gave up the ball 11 times to 20 for Radford.
Still, Radford ended up outscoring West Virginia 27-25 in the second half.
West Virginia played without Sean McNeil, who started the first seven games and averaged 12 points per outing. He has an ailing lower back.
Yet there were highlights for the Mountaineers into the waning minutes of the game. James Okonkwo scored his first career points on a dunk with less than five minutes to play.
Radford played the first of six consecutive road games.
--Field Level Media
