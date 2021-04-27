West Virginia forward Derek Culver is entering the 2021 NBA Draft.

The 2021-22 All-Big 12 selection clarified his plans Monday on Instagram.

"I have elected to forgo my senior year and currently explore my professional options, which was a difficult decision that I did not take lightly," he wrote, in part. "... I am officially declaring for the NBA Draft and have signed with Athletes Sports Management (ASM). I would like to take this time to thank my family, teammates and coaches for all the years of support. I am looking forward to this next chapter."

The 6-foot-10 Culver averaged 14.3 points and a Big 12-leading 9.4 rebounds in 29 games (28 starts) last season.

Culver previously indicated he would enter the draft process while keeping open all options, including returning to WVU next season.

He finishes his Mountaineers career with 1,036 points and 799 rebounds in 86 games (67 starts).

The NBA draft is scheduled for July 29.

--Field Level Media

