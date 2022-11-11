Joe Toussaint had 18 points and five assists Friday as visiting West Virginia posted a comfortable 81-56 victory over Pitt in the 189th edition of "The Backyard Brawl."
Erik Stevenson added 16 points, while Mohamed Wague chipped in 11 on 5-of-5 shooting for West Virginia (2-0), which leads the all-time series 101-88. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 10 points as the Mountaineers shot 52.6 percent as a team.
The Panthers (1-1) shot only 5 of 23 from 3-point range as part of a 42.2 percent overall shooting effort. They also committed 19 turnovers, including eight from Jamarius Burton.
Burton led the team with 16 points, while Greg Elliott pitched in with 12 points -- all in the first half on three 3-pointers.
Pitt led 19-17 about seven minutes into the contest when Wague's three-point play ignited a 9-0 run by the visitors. Wague continued the burst with two more layups before Toussaint converted a layup of his own for a 26-19 advantage.
The Panthers stormed back to tie it at 26-26, but the Mountaineers slipped back in front and then used a 12-4 run to close the half. Kedrian Johnson's layup in the final seconds put West Virginia ahead 47-36 at the break.
Toussaint scored 10 first-half points to lead the Mountaineers.
The second half was drama-free for West Virginia, which used an early 9-1 run to expand its advantage to 56-40. Johnson started that burst with a 3-pointer before Stevenson scored the Mountaineers' final six points of the surge.
The Panthers got as close as 59-49, but the visitors then went more than 5 1/2 minutes without a field goal as West Virginia's lead bloated to 25 points.
Johnson had four assists and three steals for West Virginia, while Toussaint registered a pair of steals. The Mountaineers, whose next game is against No. 22 Michigan, finished with 19 points off turnovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.