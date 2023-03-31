The ultra-competitiveness of NASCAR Cup Series racing provides so much of the sport's intrigue and when it comes to NASCAR and short track racing, recent history has assured that nothing is assured.
That high intensity only increases and will be on full display Sunday with the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.
In 2022, there were six different winners in six short track races on the schedule with Virginia's Denny Hamlin and fellow veteran Kevin Harvick hoisting the trophies at the 0.75-mile Richmond Raceway. In all, six drivers tallied average finishes of 10th or better in last year's six short track races, led by Christopher Bell (6.6) and William Byron (7.2). And Bell (356) and Byron (334) also led the most combined laps.
Interestingly, neither Bell nor Byron has won a Cup Series race at Richmond, however. There have been five different winners in the last five Richmond races, and two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch is the winningest active driver with six victories. The last time a Cup driver scored his first career victory at Richmond was Kasey Kahne back in 2005.
In this race last year, Hamlin led only the final five laps to claim his first win of the season -- a slight .552-seconds over Harvick, while third-place finisher Byron and seventh-place finisher Ryan Blaney combined to lead 250 of the 400 laps.
Both Hamlin and Harvick are looking for their first wins of the 2023 season. Hamlin is ranked 14th in the standings with a best showing to date of sixth place at both California's Auto Club Speedway and Atlanta. Harvick is sixth in the standings with a top finish of fifth at Auto Club Speedway and at Phoenix.
Not only are they highly-motivated to make that first trip to Victory Lane -- Harvick is retiring at season's end -- but they are both four-time winners at Richmond; second only to Busch in trophies won among active drivers.
On Wednesday, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel overturned part of a major penalty issued by NASCAR to Hendrick Motorsports and it has a significant impact on the championship standings. Three Hendrick drivers -- Alex Bowman, William Byron and Kyle Larson -- were originally penalized 100 driver points and 10 playoff points as a result of the penalty issued March 15, days after the Phoenix race, but the appeals panel overturned that portion of the team's punishment for unapproved parts modifications.
The $100,000 fine for the Hendrick teams was upheld as was the four-race suspension for each car's crew chief. The crew chiefs had already begun serving the suspension and will all be back in the garage at the April 16 race at Martinsville Speedway.
Now that all three Hendrick have had their points restored, the championship has a new look. With his third-place finish last week at Circuit of the Americas, Bowman -- a 2021 Richmond winner -- leads the championship standings now by 15 points over Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain.
Byron, the season's only multi-time winner (at Las Vegas and Phoenix), is third, 29 points back, while Larson is ninth. Elliott was not penalized because he missed the last four races while recovering from a broken leg. He is expected to be out at least until the April 23 race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Last week's first road course of the season (won by Tyler Reddick at Circuit of The Americas) was certainly drama-filled with a lot of the bent fenders and hot tempers more typically associated with a short track. So, there is a lot of anticipation for this week's follow-up action at Richmond.
"Richmond will be a good gauge of where you stack up -- slow, a bunch of mechanical grip, tire conservation, so I'm optimistic for sure," said Blaney, who is ranked eighth in the driver standings heading into Sunday's race.
"I thought we had good cars there last year in both races from the whole team and I'm excited to get there. Hopefully, we learned a little bit from Phoenix that we can apply over to Richmond and keep building on that racetrack. I think it's OK, but you can always improve, and I think we can get a little bit better."
