In the relatively short time since Kansas Speedway debuted on the NASCAR scene in 2001, the 1.5-mile track has featured a long list of race winners, from Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon to Bubba Wallace.
There have been six different race-winners in the last six Kansas races, and the defending winner of Sunday's AdventHealth 400, Kurt Busch, will be in the FS1 broadcast booth and not behind the wheel this week after stepping away from competition last season.
The Busch and Wallace wins in 2022 for 23XI Racing marked the fourth time a team has swept races at the Kansas track.
Of the three most successful active drivers at Kansas -- three-time winners Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick -- only Logano has a victory (at Atlanta) through the opening 11 races of the 2023 season.
Kansas has proven to be a competitive track and the 2023 season has proven to be every bit the competitive season as 2022, which featured 19 different winners in the debut of the NextGen car. That ties the mark for race winners set in 2001, the very year this week's venue Kansas Speedway joined the Cup Series calendar.
Three drivers currently ranked among the top five in the championship points standings -- including leader Ross Chastain, Harvick and Ryan Blaney -- are still racing for their first wins of the season. The Trackhouse Racing driver Chastain, who holds a slim three-point edge on Christopher Bell, has not won since last April at Talladega. He finished seventh in both Kansas races last year.
Harvick is ranked third in the championship, 38 points off Chastain. He's not only tied for the most wins at Kansas, he has the most top-five (12) and top-10 (19) finishes and most poles (five) among active drivers, and his 949 laps led is 100 more than anyone else on Sunday's grid.
The big question is whether Harvick's positive history at Kansas translate into his first win of the year -- and first since last summer at Richmond. The 2014 Cup champion, who is retiring at the end of the season, has five top-10s through the first 12 races of the season, but hasn't had one in the last three races and only two in the last seven.
Last week's race winner, Martin Truex Jr., is ranked fourth, now only two-points behind Harvick. His victory Monday at his hometown Dover Motor Speedway was the first in the last 55 races.
Certainly, the other three-race Kansas winner, Hamlin has to be considered a favorite this weekend. He is ranked seventh in the championship, 53 points out of the lead but only 15 points behind third-place Harvick. He earned back-to-back wins at Kansas in 2019-20 and hoisted his first trophy there in 2012.
It's been a bit of an up-and-down season for the perennial championship contender, but he has earned both of his top-five finishes in the last three races. His best work to date is a fourth-place run at Martinsville three weeks ago.
Hamlin is especially optimistic about Kansas considering he is part-owner of the 23XI Racing team that swept the trophies last year. The Joe Gibbs Racing team he drives for had all four cars finish in the top six in the 2022 spring race and three among the top five in the fall race at the track.
"Kansas has been a great track for us the past few years, so I'm looking forward to this weekend," Hamlin said. "I'm excited about how our 11 team ran and how well Toyota ran as a manufacturer there last year with all the JGR cars up front. We feel like this is an opportunity for us to put ourselves in contention and we'll just have to execute all day to give ourselves a chance."
