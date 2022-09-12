Joe Burrow turned the ball over five times and Cincinnati sits alone in last place in the AFC North at 0-1. But the Bengals are favored by 7 at AT&T Stadium, where they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as part of the Week 2 slate.
Burrow had four picks and the Bengals lost in overtime to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That was hours before the Dallas Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott and dropped their opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Lines available before the Week 1 slate for Week 2 games had the Bengals as a 1-point favorite.
The biggest moneyline odds for a straight-up win by an underdog belong to the Atlanta Falcons at +430. The Falcons are 10-point underdogs to the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
A $25 win bet on the Falcons would cash at $132.50.
Here's a look at the other available Week 2 lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook:
--Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET
Chiefs -3.5 vs. Chargers
Total points: 54
Underdog moneyline: +150
--Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
Giants -2.5 vs. Panthers
Total points: 42.5
Underdog moneyline: +118
Saints +3.0 vs. Buccaneers
Total points: 45.5
Underdog moneyline: +135
Ravens -3.5 vs. Dolphins
Total points: 43.5
Underdog moneyline: +158
Browns -6.5 vs. Jets
Total points: 40.5
Underdog moneyline: +215
Lions -2.0 vs Commanders
Total points: 48.5
Underdog moneyline: +110
Worth noting: The Lions are -2.5 at DraftKings.
Patriots -1.0 vs. Steelers
Total points: 41.5
Underdog moneyline: -105
Worth noting: The Patriots are -1.5 at DraftKings.
Jaguars +4.0 vs. Colts
Total points: 46.5
Underdog moneyline: +170
--Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET
49ers -8.0 vs Seahawks
Total points: 42.5
Underdog moneyline: +335
Worth noting: The 49ers are -9 at DraftKings.
Rams -10 vs. Falcons
Total points: 47.5
Underdog moneyline: +430
--Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
Cowboys +7.0 vs Bengals
Total points: 44.5
Underdog moneyline: +240
Broncos -10 vs. Texans
Total points: 43.5
Underdog moneyline: +360
--Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
Packers -10 vs. Bears
Total points: 43.0
Underdog moneyline: -360
--Monday, 7:15 p.m. ET
Bills -10 vs. Titans
Total points: 49.5
Underdog moneyline: +400
--Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET
Eagles -2.0 vs. Vikings
Total points: 51.5
Underdog moneyline: +105
(Odds as of Monday, Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. ET, subject to change)
