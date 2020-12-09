The Cleveland Browns' Week 15 road game against the New York Giants has been moved to Sunday night.
The game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., will air at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
The Browns (9-3) have won four straight and are in second place in the AFC North. The Giants (5-7) also have a four-game winning streak and currently lead the NFC East by a tiebreaker over Washington.
Previously slated for the Sunday night slot, the Dallas Cowboys (3-9) will now host the San Francisco 49ers (5-7) at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Both teams are in last place in their respective divisions.
--Field Level Media
