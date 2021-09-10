Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes missed practice for the third consecutive day on Friday and is out for Sunday's matchup with the visiting Seattle Seahawks.
The Colts expect guard Quenton Nelson to be ready on Sunday after a back injury forced him to skip Wednesday's workout.
Left tackle Eric Fisher was also ruled out by head coach Frank Reich following Friday's practice, when the Colts officially named Carson Wentz the starting quarterback for Week 1.
--Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) was placed on injured reserve.
Samuel re-injured his groin, which was a concern for parts of the offseason, in practice earlier this week.
--Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is out with a hand injury and could miss multiple games, head coach Dan Campbell said.
The next man up for the Lions is converted defensive lineman Matt Nelson. If things don't go well against Nick Bosa and Dee Ford for Nelson, it's possible the Lions would lean on first-round pick Penei Sewell.
Sewell is listed as the starter at right tackle on the Lions' depth chart but played on the left side at Oregon.
--Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is questionable and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is out for Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Sean McDermott said.
Sanders was limited in Friday's practice with a foot injury. Lotulelei did not practice this week because of a calf injury.
--Philadelphia Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks (knee) returned to practice and is back in the starting lineup for Sunday's visit to the Atlanta Falcons.
Eagles safety Rodney McLeod and rookie offensive lineman Landon Dickerson are both out.
--New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and won't play Sunday at Carolina.
Wide receiver Keelan Cole (knee) is questionable and will be a game-time decision, Jets coach Robert Saleh said Friday.
--Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu did not practice Friday and his availability for Sunday's matchup with the visiting Cleveland Browns is up in the air.
Friday was the ninth day since Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19. He is participating in team and position meetings via Zoom.
--Rookie first-round pick Christian Darrisaw and linebacker Anthony Barr are officially out for the Minnesota Vikings.
A groin injury limited Darrisaw in practice and he'll be replaced as the starting left tackle by Rashod Hill when the Vikings kick off the season Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
A four-time Pro Bowl pick, Barr, 29, was limited this week by a knee injury.
--Field Level Media
