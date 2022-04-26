Wednesday's start time for the visiting Kansas City Royals' game against the Chicago White Sox has been moved to 2:10 p.m. ET due to expected cold temperatures.

The game initially was scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Royals have lost four in a row heading into the opener of the three-game series on Tuesday. The White Sox have dropped seven straight games.

Also on Tuesday, the White Sox reinstated right-hander Matt Foster from the family medical leave list and optioned outfielder Adam Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte.

Foster, 27, was placed on leave Friday. He is 0-0 with a 1.42 ERA in five relief appearances this season.

Haseley, 26, went 2-for-10 in five games after being recalled from Charlotte on April 20.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In