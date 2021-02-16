Wednesday's game between Boston College and host Georgia Tech has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Eagles' program.
The news on Tuesday comes one day after Boston College fired head coach Jim Christian following a 3-13 start to the season. The Eagles had five games postponed from Jan. 20-Feb. 2 and had lost all three games they have played since returning.
The school also announced on Monday that sophomore Wynston Tabbs, the team's second-leading scorer, will not play again this season due to violating COVID-19 protocols.
A make-up date has not been announced.
Georgia Tech (10-8, 6-6 ACC) next plays at Miami on Saturday at noon ET.
--Field Level Media
