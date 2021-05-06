Webb Simpson withdrew before the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday due to a minor neck strain.
He was replaced in the field by Tim Wilkinson.
Simpson is a member of the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., and was among the pre-tournament favorites at +2000 by DraftKings despite having only two top-10 finishes in 11 previous appearances, including the 2017 PGA Championship.
"I am super disappointed to have to withdraw," he told the Golf Channel. "I have a minor neck strain which made it too difficult to swing this morning."
Simpson is ranked No. 9 in the world and said he is "optimistic" that he will be able to play at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in two weeks.
--Field Level Media
