Thunderstorms delayed Sunday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime in Kansas City, Mo.

Fans at Arrowhead Stadium were instructed to take cover within the stadium concourse.

The Bills led 24-13 halftime lead, scoring on four of their five first-half possessions as Josh Allen accounted for 260 yards and three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground.

--Field Level Media

