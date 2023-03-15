Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena doubled twice and drove in five runs as Mexico routed Canada 10-3 on Wednesday in Phoenix to win Pool C in the World Baseball Classic.
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez added a two-run single and a solo homer for Mexico, which finished 3-1 in group play. Canada, which fell to 2-2, would be eliminated Wednesday night if the United States (3-1) defeats Colombia (1-2).
Canada got solo homers from Minnesota Twins minor-leaguer Edouard Julien and Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor.
Mexico advances to a Saturday quarterfinal game against the Dominican Republic or Puerto Rico in Miami.
Venezuela 4, Israel 1
Venezuela joined Japan as the only teams to finish unbeaten in World Baseball Classic pool play by defeating Israel in Pool D action at Miami.
Eugenio Suarez went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, Eduardo Escobar added a solo homer and Ronald Acuna Jr. had two hits, a stolen base and an RBI as Venezuela improved to 4-0.
Starter Jesus Luzardo (1-0) allowed four hits in four scoreless innings and struck out five batters.
Jakob Goldfarb's seventh-inning RBI single broke up the shutout and Noah Mendlinger had three hits for Israel. Robert Stock (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits in three innings.
Cuba 4, Australia 3
Yoelkis Guibert delivered a two-run single in a pivotal three-run fifth inning to lead Cuba over Australia in a WBC quarterfinal game in Tokyo.
Cuba pitchers recorded 10 strikeouts and Miguel Romero (2-0) earned the win in relief for Cuba. Romero gave up just one hit and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings.
Rixon Wingrove went 2-for-3 and drove in all three of Australia's runs, including a two-run home run in the sixth that brought the Aussies to within 4-3.
Australia right-hander Josh Guyer (0-1) took the loss, giving up two runs on one hit and two walks in one inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.