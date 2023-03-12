Garrett Stubbs delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and right-hander Dean Kremer pitched four scoreless innings as Israel rallied for a 3-1 victory over Nicaragua in its opener of Pool D play on Sunday in Miami.
Held scoreless through seven innings, Israel's three-run eighth included a game-tying RBI single from Spencer Horwitz. Five Israel pitchers held Nicaragua to four hits and had 12 strikeouts, with Robert Stock pitching a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save.
Steven Leyton had an RBI double in the fifth inning for Nicaragua (0-2), while right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga gave up three runs on three hits and a walk in the eighth inning.
Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (seven innings)
Tyler O'Neill went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs to help Canada defeat Great Britain by way of the mercy rule as the teams combined to score the most runs in a World Baseball Classic game in Phoenix.
All nine batters in the starting lineup had at least one RBI for Canada, which tied the record for most runs by a single club in the Classic. Edouard Julien went deep, as did Owen Caissie, who drove in three runs. Jacob Robson went 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
For Great Britain, Harry Ford hit a three-run homer and Darnell Sweeney had two hits and an RBI.
