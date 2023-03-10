Martin Muzik hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Czech Republic to an 8-5 win over China at the World Baseball Classic on Friday in Tokyo.
The Pool B game was the opener for the Czech Republic while China fell to 0-2.
After Muzik's blast gave the Czechs a 7-5 lead, Petr Zyma doubled and Filip Smola singled for an insurance run.
Matej Mensik hit a solo homer and a double for the Czech Republic, which got four scoreless innings from starting pitcher Daniel Padysak. Marek Minarik tossed 2 2/3 shutout innings for the win.
Jinjun Luo, Pei Liang and Jin Yang hit RBI singles in a four-run seventh inning as China rallied from a 4-1 deficit to take the lead.
Japan 13, South Korea 4
Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida had a two-run single in the third inning to highlight a three-hit, five-RBI performance for Japan in Pool B action in Tokyo.
Kensuke Kondoh belted a solo homer and drove in three runs as part of Japan's 13-hit attack. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar each had two hits and scored two runs for Japan (2-0).
The high-octane offense helped Japan overcome a sluggish start by San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish, who allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in three innings.
Eui-ji Yang launched a two-run homer in the third inning for South Korea (0-2).
Cuba 13, Panama 4
Yadir Drake went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored as Cuba belted out 21 hits in Pool A action in Taichung City, Taiwan.
Chicago White Sox star Yoan Moncada and Yadil Mujica each had three hits and drove in four runs for Cuba (1-2), which snapped a two-game losing skid in the tournament.
Former big leaguer Ruben Tejada launched a two-run homer as part of a four-run second inning for Panama (1-2), which has lost two in a row.
Taiwan 11, Italy 7
Chin Chen scored on Kuo-Chen Fan's infield single to snap a tie in the seventh inning and lift Taiwan to victory in Pool A action in Taichung City, Taiwan.
Former Cleveland Guardians minor leaguer Kungkuan Giljegiljaw added insurance with a three-run homer in the eighth inning for Taiwan (1-1).
Padres catcher Brett Sullivan had three hits and Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez had three RBIs for Italy (1-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.