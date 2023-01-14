Andrej Jakimovski hit five 3-pointers, DJ Rodman added four and Washington State survived a wild finish to defeat visiting Stanford 60-59 in a Pac-12 Conference thriller Saturday night in Pullman, Wash.
The victory gave the Cougars (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12) their first three-game winning streak of the season, while the Cardinal (5-12, 0-7) dropped their fifth straight.
In a game that featured no lead greater than eight points, Rodman hit twice from 3-point range for Washington State's only points of the final 6:31.
That turned out to be just enough, as Stanford got within 60-59 and then had the ball out of bounds at its end with 3.5 seconds remaining.
The Cardinal could get no better than an off-balance 3-point attempt by Maxime Raynaud, which was well short. Brandon Angel caught the ball in front of the basket and had his lay-in bounce off the front of the rim as time expired.
Rodman's two late 3-pointers came at the 3:01 and 2:05 mark, the latter giving Washington State a 60-55 lead.
A Spencer Jones jumper with 1:22 to go and a Raynaud layup with 22 seconds left set up the last-second dramatics.
Jakimovski was the game's leading scorer with 17 points, 15 coming on 5-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. Rodman went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc to account for 12 of his 15 points.
Washington State won the game from deep, outscoring the visitors 30-21 on 3-pointers. The Cougars shot 10-for-27 on 3-pointers, while Stanford went 7-for-18.
Raynaud paced Stanford with 16 points, while Ingram had 14 -- all in the first half -- to go with game-highs in rebounds with nine and assists with six. Jones also scored 14 points. He and Raynaud each grabbed eight rebounds as Stanford won the battle of the boards 35-23.
