Washington State guard TJ Bamba declared for the 2023 NBA Draft on Monday but won't hire an agent, keeping his options open to return in 2023-24 -- somewhere else.
Bamba took to social media to announce he'll test the NBA waters but will also enter the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-5 Bamba enjoyed a breakout season, more than doubling his career-best scoring average to 15.8 points per game in 31 starts. He averaged 7.7 points per game in 2021-22.
For his career at Wazzu, Bamba is averaging 9.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 86 games (51 starts).
Bamba would have two years of eligibility remaining if he chooses to return.
