Jamal Bey scored a career-high 28 points, shooting 10 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from 3-point range, as Washington defeated visiting Utah 83-79 Sunday afternoon in a Pacific-12 Conference game at Seattle.
Quade Green added 20 points, going 4-for-5 on 3-pointers, and Erik Stevenson added 18 for the Huskies (3-11 overall, 2-7 Pac-12), who won their second in a row after snapping an eight-game skid with an 84-80 victory against Colorado on Wednesday.
Brandon Carlson led a balanced Utah attack with 18 points. Riley Battin and Timmy Allen each scored 15 for the Utes (6-7, 3-6), while Alfonso Plummer had 13. Allen also had 10 assists and seven rebounds.
Utah snapped a 13-game road losing streak, dating to Feb. 23, 2019, with a 71-56 victory Thursday at Washington State, but couldn't stop Green down the stretch.
Green, a transfer from Kentucky, scored 10 straight points for the Huskies to pull them within 77-76 with 1:55 remaining.
Bey answered a jumper by Utah's Ian Martinez to keep the Huskies within a point, then Stevenson converted a three-point play with 50 seconds remaining after stealing a pass to give the UW an 81-79 lead. Two free throws by Bey with 13 seconds left capped the scoring.
Utah led by as many as 12 points in the first half, 35-23 with 4:37 remaining, before the Huskies rallied to tie the score at 41-all on a 3-pointer by Bey. Battin's 3-pointer with 17 seconds left gave the Utes a 44-41 advantage at the intermission.
The second half went back and forth.
The Huskies took their first lead, 63-61, since midway through the first half on Bey's layup off a Utah turnover with 9:50 left.
After the Utes tied it, a 3-pointer by Green with 8:59 gave the Huskies a 66-63 edge.
Pelle Larsson's trey tied it at 66-all, with a layup by Allen and a dunk by Carlson, both off UW turnovers, capping a 7-0 run and putting the Utes up 70-66.
But Green then went on his 10-point run to help push the Huskies over the top.
