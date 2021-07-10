The Washington Football Team will unveil its new name and logo in early 2022, team president Jason Wright told the Washington Post in a story that ran Saturday.
The team will retain its gold and burgundy colors, Wright said.
WFT hired a digital creative agency to guide it through the rebranding after dropping the "Redskins" name in July 2020 after 87 years.
The new name comes after 40,000 fan submissions, multiple focus groups and surveys, Wright told the Post.
The team will compete as the Washington Football Team for the 2021 season.
Wright also dropped the news that the team will move when its lease at FedEx Field expires in 2027.
