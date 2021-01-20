Marcus Tsohonis scored a career-high 27 points, Erik Stevenson had 17 and the Washington Huskies recorded their first Pac-12 Conference win, 84-80, over the Colorado Buffaloes in Seattle on Wednesday night.
Jamal Bey added 14 points and Quade Green scored 11 for Washington (2-11, 1-7 Pac-12), which ended an eight-game losing skid.
Jeriah Horne had 24 points, Evan Battey scored 18 and McKinley Wright IV added 12 for Colorado (11-4, 5-3).
The game was tied late before Bey hit a jumper with 2:24 left to put the Huskies ahead for good at 77-75. The Buffaloes missed on the other end and Tsohonis hit a shot before adding a steal and layup to make it a six-point game with just over a minute remaining.
Wright's three-point play made it 81-78 with 38 seconds left, and Colorado got the ball back with a chance to tie it with 18 seconds left. Horne missed a 3-pointer and Hameir Wright made one free throw with five seconds left to seal it.
Colorado led 40-36 at halftime and 57-52 early in the second half before the Huskies made a run. Tsohonis drained a 3-pointer, Riley Sorn blocked Horne's layup and Bey hit one from deep to give Washington a 58-57 lead, its first in nearly 20 minutes.
Dallas Walton, who scored a career-high 22 in Colorado's first win over Washington in December, hit two free throws to put the Buffaloes back in front.
Maddox Daniels stretched Colorado's lead to 63-60 but Tsohonis was fouled while sinking a 3-pointer, and his free throw gave the Huskies the lead again. Jabari Walker and Battey hit consecutive buckets but Stevenson's 3-pointer later tied it at 69 with 6:47 left.
The lead changed hands twice before two free throws by Wright tied it again at 73 with 4:23 remaining.
Colorado led by 10 late in the first half before the Huskies made a run in the final minutes. Tsohonis hit a 3-pointer, jumper and two free throws before Stevenson's 3-pointer cut the deficit to 38-36 in the final minute. Keeshawn Barthelemy's jumper gave the Buffaloes a four-point halftime lead.
--Field Level Media
