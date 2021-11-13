Tyrell Roberts scored 17 points, making four 3-pointers, to lead a balanced attack as Washington State defeated Seattle 79-61 in a nonconference game Friday night in Pullman, Wash.
Dishon Jackson added 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and shared game-high honors with nine rebounds for the Cougars (2-0). Noah Williams had 13 points and seven boards, and Mouhamed Gueye scored 10 points.
After leading 35-32 at the intermission, Washington State opened the second half with a 14-2 run to pull away for its 15th consecutive nonconference victory.
The Redhawks (1-1) three times pulled within nine points in the second half but couldn't get any closer.
Nate Robinson led the Redhawks with 17 points, sinking four 3-pointers. Riley Grigsby added 12 points and Darrion Trammell, the preseason Western Athletic Conference player of the year, was limited to 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting before fouling out with 1:32 remaining. He dished out a game-high seven assists.
Seattle's Viktor Rajkovi had 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Seattle was playing its second game under interim coach Chris Victor. Head coach Jim Hayford was placed on administrative leave Nov. 5 after allegedly using racial slurs, and he submitted his resignation Thursday.
The Redhawks won their opener Wednesday, defeating Alcorn State 69-66 as Cameron Tyson made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds remaining. Tyson, a transfer from Houston, was held to three points on 1-for-8 shooting Friday.
The Cougars opened their campaign with an 85-67 victory against the same Alcorn State squad.
After Seattle scored the game's first four points, the Cougars rallied and led by as many as nine in the first half, 24-15 with 9:10 remaining. However, Robinson and Tyson made back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Redhawks within three.
Trammell added a driving layup with two seconds left in the half to cut Washington State's advantage to 35-32.
Overall, the Cougars shot 48 percent from the field (26 of 54) while limiting Seattle to 34.5 percent (19 of 55). Washington State dominated inside, producing a 28-18 edge in points in the paint and a 23-12 edge in second-chance points.
