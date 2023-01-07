Mouhamed Gueye had a double-double to help Washington State build an 18-point second-half lead as the Cougars posted an historic program victory while ending No. 5 Arizona's 28-game home winning streak 74-61 on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz.
Gueye, who had 24 points and 14 rebounds, also provided a dagger with a 3-pointer - only his fourth of the season - for a 68-56 lead with 1:54 left. The Cougars beat an AP top 5 team for the first time since defeating No. 4 UCLA in 1983 and for the first time ever on the road.
Washington State (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) led for most the game and expanded on a 10-point halftime lead while Arizona (14-2, 3-2) struggled to find offense beyond Azuolas Tubelis, who finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds.
The Cougars used a 9-0 run, fueled by a trio of 3-pointers, to go up 53-35 with 12:44 left, but the Wildcats eventually made a charge. Their 14-2 run brought them within 61-56 with 4:47 to go, but TJ Bamba answered with jump shots on back-to-back possessions before Gueye basically sealed the win with his 3-pointer.
While Gueye's effort on both ends offset Tubelis' contribution, Washington State had a more aggressive supporting cast, including Jabe Mullins (13 points), Justin Powell (12 points, seven rebounds) and DJ Rodman, who scored nine of his 11 points in the second half.
The Wildcats, who entered third in the nation in shooting percentage (51.1), shot 31.7 percent against Washington State. They also struggled from the line, making 17 of 28 (60.7 percent). Oumar Ballo scored 11 points for Arizona but made only 3 of 10 free throw attempts.
Washington State was 12 of 28 from 3-point range, while Arizona was 4 of 25. The Wildcats posted their season-low point total and suffered their first loss at McKale Center under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd.
Arizona had its last lead of the game at 21-20 in the first half before Washington State drained three 3-pointers - two by Mullins -- on consecutive possessions to grab a 29-21 lead.
