Noah Williams scored 17 points to lead a balanced attack as Washington State handed visiting Weber State its first loss of the season, 94-60 Wednesday night in a nonconference game in Pullman, Wash.
Mouhamed Gueye had a double-double with a career-high 14 points and 10 rebounds (tied for career best). TJ Bamba and DJ Rodman each added 14 points and Michael Flowers scored 13 for the Cougars (7-2), who shot 57.6 percent from the field (38 of 66) and connected on 13 of 22 3-point attempts.
Dillon Jones led the Wildcats (8-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Koby McEwen and JJ Overton each scored 12 points and Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 11.
The Cougars rebounded from a 63-61 loss Saturday against No. 20 Southern California.
Trailing 13-12 midway through the first half, the Cougars went on a 10-0 run to take the lead for good. Rodman, the son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, started the flurry with a 3-pointer, followed by another by Andrej Jakimovski. A jumper and dunk by Gueye, a 6-foot-11 freshman from Senegal, capped the spurt.
The Wildcats pulled within three at 26-23 on a three-point play by Jones with 3:01 left in the half, but WSU extended the advantage to 35-24 by the half.
Weber State never got closer than nine points in the second half. A 3-pointer by Rodman pushed the lead to 21 points, 78-57, with 4:09 left, and the Cougars cruised from there.
The Wildcats figured to have a tough time remaining undefeated before Big Sky Conference play resumes as they had Utah State (6-2), BYU (7-1) and Fresno State (7-1) on their upcoming schedule.
But their largest lead Wednesday was at 5-2.
Weber State shot just 35.7 percent from the field (20 of 56) and was 5 of 23 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Wildcats' bench contributed just seven points, while WSU's had 30.
