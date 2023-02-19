Mouhamed Gueye recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Washington State to a 68-65 victory over Oregon on Sunday in Pac-12 play in Pullman, Wash.
TJ Bamba and Justin Powell scored 11 points apiece as the Cougars (13-15, 8-9 Pac-12) won their third straight game. Andrej Jakimovsky had 10 points as Washington State split the regular-season series with the Ducks.
Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half for Oregon (15-13, 9-8), which dropped its third consecutive contest. Jermaine Couisnard scored 12 points and N'Faly Dante had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks.
Couisnard's 3-point attempt with 1.5 seconds left bounced off the rim as Oregon's NCAA Tournament aspirations took another hit.
The Ducks shot 49.1 percent from the field, including 6-of-18 from 3-point range. Oregon had a 38-29 rebounding edge but committed 12 turnovers to Washington State's six.
The Cougars made 42.9 percent of their attempts and hit 9-of-23 from behind the arc.
Baskets by Gueye and Bamba gave Washington State a 66-62 lead with 1:30 remaining. Barthelemy drained a 3-pointer 10 seconds later to bring the Ducks within one before Powell drove for a layup to give the Cougars a 68-65 edge with 23.9 seconds remaining.
The Ducks didn't get the ball to Barthelemy (6-of-6 in the second half) for the final shot and Couisnard's trey from the left wing was short.
Oregon led by four early in the second half before DJ Rodman drained two 3-pointers and Powell made one during a 13-4 run to give the Cougars a 42-37 lead with 14:48 remaining.
Jakimovsky later scored five points during a 7-0 run as Washington State took a 53-43 advantage with 9:27 left.
Oregon quickly got back into the game as Barthelemy made three baskets during a 7-0 push to cut the Cougars' lead to 53-50 with eight minutes remaining.
The Ducks moved within 56-55 on a basket by Rivaldo Soares before Rodman buried a 3-pointer with six minutes remaining. But Barthelemy and Dante followed with hoops as Oregon knotted the score at 59, and Barthelemy split two free throws with 4:16 left to give the Ducks a one-point edge.
Justin Powell buried a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 62-60 lead with 3:41 left before Soares scored a tying dunk 15 seconds later.
Washington State was just 10-of-34 shooting (29.4 percent) in the first half and trailed 30-27 at halftime. Oregon shot 46.2 percent (12-of-26) over the first 20 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.