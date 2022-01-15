Tyrell Roberts broke a tie game with 8:58 remaining Saturday afternoon and host Washington State held on to beat California 65-57 at Pullman, Wash.
Andrej Jakimovski had a team-high 16 points off the bench, including a key late 3-pointer, and Michael Flowers added 13 for the Cougars (10-7, 3-3 Pac-12), who won for the second time in their last three games.
The Golden Bears (9-9, 2-5 in Pac-12) were swept on their two-game trip to the state of Washington despite getting a game-high 17 points from Jordan Shepherd.
After Roberts' hoop put Washington State on top for good at 49-47, Jakimovski nailed his 3-pointer to increase the advantage to 56-49 with 5:02 to play before Cal rallied.
Andre Kelly hit from inside and Jalen Celestine bombed in a 3-pointer to give Cal a chance to tie, but Makale Foreman missed a short shot with 3:22 remaining, allowing Washington State to retain its lead.
Flowers made it a five-point game with a 3-pointer and Mouhamed Gueye broke the game open with a free throw and a dunk, the latter giving the Cougars a 62-54 lead with just 1:33 remaining.
Eight of Flowers' 13 points came at the foul line, where he had nine attempts. That was only five fewer free-throw attempts than Cal's team total.
The Golden Bears went 10-for-14 at the line, the Cougars 15-for-21.
Gueye finished with nine points and a team-high eight rebounds for Washington State, which was coming off a 62-57 home loss to Stanford on Thursday.
The game featured just 11 made baskets from 3-point range, four by Jakimovski in seven tries. Washington State finished 6 of 22 on 3-pointers, while Cal went just 5 of 20.
Shepherd had three of Cal's five 3-pointers on six attempts.
Kelly was the game's leading rebounder with 14 to complete a double-double with 12 points for the Golden Bears, who lost their fourth straight. They lost 64-55 at Washington on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.