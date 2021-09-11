The Washington Spirit have been forced to forfeit their Sunday match against visiting OL Reign due to breach of league medical protocols, the National Women's Soccer League announced Saturday.
Under FIFA guidelines, the match will go down as a 3-0 victory for OL Reign, who will receive three points in the NWSL standings.
The NWSL didn't detail what breaches occurred.
Last weekend, the Spirit's match against the Portland Thorns was postponed because Washington had four players who tested positive for COVID-19.
--Field Level Media
