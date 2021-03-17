Washington signed wide receiver Curtis Samuel to a three-year deal on Wednesday, reuniting the former Carolina Panthers' weapon with head coach Ron Rivera and former Ohio State teammate Terry McLaurin.
Multiple outlets reported Samuel will receive a total of $34.5 million over the life of the deal.
McLaurin is the top receiver on the Washington Football Team roster and posted via social media that he and Samuel have discussed this day since they were freshmen in Columbus.
A gadget player at Ohio State with a running back background, Samuel is just 24 years old and still viewed as a playmaker with upside.
Samuel had a career-best 851 receiving yards last season and the former second-round pick is most likely to be used as a slot receiver in Washington.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.