The Washington Football Team added to its crowded depth chart Tuesday by signing tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.
Seals-Jones will compete to be the primary backup behind Logan Thomas. He joins a tight end room that consists of Temarrick Hemingway, Deon Yelder, Tyrone Swoopes and Sammis Reyes. Plus, Washington drafted John Bates in the fourth round of last month's draft.
Seals-Jones, 26, played in just two games last season for Kansas City with just one target and no catches. He had a career-high 34 catches for Arizona in 2018 and a career-high four touchdown receptions for Cleveland in 2019.
Overall, he has 60 catches for 773 yards and eight TDs in 41 games (nine starts) for the Cardinals, Browns and Chiefs.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.