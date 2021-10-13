The Washington Football Team signed Corn Elder off Carolina's practice squad and placed fellow cornerback Darryl Roberts on injured reserve Wednesday.

The signing reunites Elder with Ron Rivera, who was the head coach of the Panthers when they drafted Elder in the fifth round in 2017.

Elder, 27, appeared in 30 games with Carolina from 2018-20 and registered 43 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Roberts, 30, suffered a quadriceps injury during last Sunday's 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints and will miss at least three games on IR.

The team also released kicker Chris Blewitt from the practice squad and signed safety Cole Luke to fill the vacancy.

Washington (2-3) hosts the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) on Sunday afternoon.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.