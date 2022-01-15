Despite nearly giving up a lead of as many as 22 points, Washington held off Pac-12 Conference counterpart Stanford, 67-64, Saturday in Seattle.
The Huskies (8-7, 3-2 Pac-12) gave up the game's first five points before going on first-half runs of 22-4 and 13-0 to build a 22-point advantage. Washington went into halftime leading by 18 points, and pushed the lead back to 21 points with 14:58 remaining in regulation on the strength of Terrell Brown Jr.'s shooting.
Brown, the Pac-12's leading scorer on the season, finished Saturday with 25 points. He scored the last of his game-high on a free throw with 15 seconds, which proved critical to preserving the win.
His foul shot put Washington ahead 66-63 after Stanford chipped the deficit down to just two points. The three-point advantage allowed the Huskies to intentionally foul on the Cardinal's subsequent possession, putting Harrison Ingram at the foul line rather than allow Stanford a look at a game-tying 3-point attempt.
Ingram's intentional miss on the second free throw failed to hit the rim, and Washington held on.
Brown shot 3 of 7 from 3-point range in the win. Jamal Bey went 4 of 8 from deep en route to 17 points. Emmitt Matthews added 2 of 5 3-point shooting and 11 points before fouling out.
Stanford (10-5, 3-2) could not overcome committing 21 turnovers, which Washington converted into 29 points. The Cardinal scored just eight points off eight Huskies turnovers.
A 47-26 rebounding advantage helped Stanford get back into the game. The Cardinal cleaned up the glass while holding Washington to just 6 of 27 shooting in the second half.
Lukas Kisunas posted a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. Brandon Angel led the Cardinal with 13 points.
Coupled with a 64-55 defeat of Cal on Wednesday, Washington completed its first pair of consecutive Pac-12 wins since January 2021.
