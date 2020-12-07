Washington Football Team rookie running back Antonio Gibson sustained a toe injury during the first quarter of Monday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gibson was considered doubtful to return after injuring his big toe on his right foot.
He carried the ball twice for 14 yards before leaving the game.
Gibson entered the game leading the team in carries (139), rushing yards (645) and rushing touchdowns (11).
